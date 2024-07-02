Mountcastle (illness) isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
An illness kept Mountcastle out of Sunday's game versus Texas, and he'll remain sidelined Tuesday as he continues to feel under the weather. Ryan O'Hearn will get the nod at first base while Heston Kjerstad serves as the DH.
