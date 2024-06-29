Mountcastle isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Mountcastle will get a day to regroup Saturday after going 0-for-10 at the plate over his last three games. Ryan O'Hearn will fill in for Mountcastle at first base, moving Heston Kjerstad into the DH spot while Colton Cowser picks up another start in left field.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Tallies three hits•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exiting lineup Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Three hits, four RBI in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Getting afternoon off•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes deep Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Another multi-homer game•