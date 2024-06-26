Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Guardians.

Mountcastle has four multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, going 11-for-28 (.393) in that span. While he hasn't hit a homer since June 7, he's still been consistent at the plate while occupying a starting role at first base. The 27-year-old is slashing .281/.325/.476 with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 43 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 74 games this season.