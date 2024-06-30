Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old's omission from the lineup is surprising since southpaw Andrew Heaney is taking the mound for Texas. Mountcastle has an .853 OPS versus lefties this season and was also held out of the lineup for Saturday's contest, so it's possible he's dealing with an injury or illness, though nothing has been reported at this point. The lefty-hitting Ryan O'Hearn will instead start at first base Sunday.