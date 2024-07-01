Mountcastle was unavailable for Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Rangers due to an illness, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle's absence from the lineup was a surprising one Sunday considering his impressive .306/.359/.494 slash line against left-handed pitchers this season, but manager Brandon Hyde clarified after the contest that Mountcastle was feeling under the weather. With Baltimore off Monday, there's a good chance that Mountcastle will be ready to go for the team's series opener in Seattle on Tuesday.
