Share Video

Link copied!

Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Mountcastle appears to be getting a routine breather for the series opener versus the Guardians after he had started in each of Baltimore's last nine games while slashing .282/.310/.385 with seven RBI and six runs. With Mountcastle taking a seat, Ryan O'Hearn will pick up a start at first base.

More News