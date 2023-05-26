Cano earned a save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

Felix Bautista was presumably unavailable after pitching each of the previous two days, so Cano was called upon to close out the contest with Baltimore up 3-0 in the ninth. The right-hander uncharacteristically allowed a run to score but nonetheless managed to finish off the win. The run was just the second Cano has allowed over 26.2 innings on the campaign, and he also issued his first free pass of the season, so this was one of the few times he's looked mortal in what has been a dominant effort thus far. Bautista has been outstanding as well as the Orioles' closer, thus Cano's save chances will likely continue to be limited to instances when Bautista is unavailable.