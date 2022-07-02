Snell allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out 12 in five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

This was arguably Snell's best start of the year, though he gave up a solo home run to Max Muncy and walked four batters for the second time in eight starts. Snell still remains in search of his first win, as he was outplayed by Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in this one. Snell has a 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB across 40.1 innings. He's projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.