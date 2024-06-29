Snell (groin) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and is expected to rejoin the Giants rotation after their road trip that ends July 7, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell threw three innings in a start with Sacramento on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. The 31-year-old will require one more rehab appearance before being reinstated and is on track to make a start with San Francisco prior to the All-Star break. Snell owns a 9.51 ERA across 23.2 innings with the Giants this season.