Snell (groin) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and start for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell showed signs of rust during his first rehab appearance Sunday, and as expected, he'll make at least one more start in the minors before the club considers activating him from the 15-day injured list. The southpaw fired 51 pitches Sunday and will continue to build toward a full workload in his upcoming appearance as he makes his way back from a left groin strain.