Snell (groin) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

On the injured list once again due to a left groin strain after previously missing just over a month earlier in the season with a left adductor strain, Snell looks to be tracking toward an abbreviated stint on the shelf. He completed a bullpen session in San Francisco on Saturday and will now advance to the next phase of his rehab by facing hitters. If all goes well Tuesday, Snell could avoid a rehab assignment and return to the San Francisco rotation as soon as this Saturday or Sunday in St. Louis.