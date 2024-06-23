Snell (groin) made a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while failing to strike out a batter across 1.2 innings.

Snell wasn't particularly effective in the first start of his rehab assignment, throwing just 27 of his 51 pitches for strikes in a 5-4 win over Round Rock. Following the contest, the left-hander said he anticipates needing at least one more rehab appearance, if not more, stating that he wants to be "healthy and 100 percent" before he returns from the 15-day injured list, according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. Snell had been limited to just six starts in his first season with the Giants before landing on the 15-day injured list June 3 with a left groin strain.