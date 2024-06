Snell (groin) will make his first rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Snell pitched three innings in a simulated game Tuesday, and the goal will be to build him up to 50 pitches during his first game in Triple-A. The Giants haven't announced whether they will keep the southpaw in the minors past Saturday or return him to their rotation right away, but a decision will likely be made shortly after his first start.