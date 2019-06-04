Quantrill will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Wednesday against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill has been shuttling between El Paso and the Padres for spot starts for much of the season and it appears that theme will continue as he's set to be recalled again after getting set down following his last start on May 25. He has a 5.14 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP and a 19:7 K:BB in 21 big-league innings this season.