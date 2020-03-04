Padres' Garrett Richards: Impresses in spring debut
Richards pitched two scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against Milwaukee on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out two. He sat in the 96-97 mph range with his fastball, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The Padres took a gamble on Richards when they signed him to a two-year deal late in 2018 with with the knowledge that most of 2019 would be spent recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander struggled in three major-league outings last season, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the 2020 campaign and could boost an already-promising rotation if his arm holds up. Wednesday's radar gun readings are in line with the 95.8 mph average he posted with his fastball prior to his surgery in 2018.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Won't be on innings limit•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Wild in short outing•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Yanked in second inning•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Lasts 3.2 innings in first start•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Activated for season debut•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Set to return Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...