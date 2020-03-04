Play

Richards pitched two scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against Milwaukee on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out two. He sat in the 96-97 mph range with his fastball, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Padres took a gamble on Richards when they signed him to a two-year deal late in 2018 with with the knowledge that most of 2019 would be spent recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander struggled in three major-league outings last season, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the 2020 campaign and could boost an already-promising rotation if his arm holds up. Wednesday's radar gun readings are in line with the 95.8 mph average he posted with his fastball prior to his surgery in 2018.

