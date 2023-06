Kim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Sunday in a loss to Washington.

Kim batted out of the leadoff spot for the fourth straight game and was the only Padre to reach base three times. He also hit the team's only homer, going deep to left field in the seventh inning. Kim has been very productive of late, slashing .368/.429/.632 with three homers, seven RBI, nine runs and two steals over 11 games since June 15.