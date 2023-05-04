Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over Cincinnati.
Cronenworth has hit safely in five straight contests, going 8-for-22 over that stretch. Following a sluggish start to the season, the 29-year-old Cronenworth is now slashing .241/.315/.429 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored. While he can be overshadowed by some of the other names in San Diego, Cronenworth is a solid fantasy option while hitting in the middle of a powerful Padres' lineup.
