Cronenworth went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

This was Cronenworth's first five-hit game. He's been pretty good lately with five multi-hit efforts over his last 13 contests, going 16-for-50 (.320) in that span. The infielder's big game lifted his slashing line to .266/.330/.464 with 12 homers, 49 RBI, 36 runs scored, 17 doubles and one stolen base over 75 contests this season.