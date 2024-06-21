Cronenworth went 2-for-5 with a walk-off solo home run and an additional run in Thursday's 7-6 win against the Brewers.

Cronenworth became the latest ninth-inning hero for the Padres when he swatted a 401-foot solo blast to give the team its third straight walk-off win. The long ball was the 11th of the season through 74 games for the infielder, who has already surpassed his total of 10 homers over 127 contests last year. Cronenworth is on pace to exceed his career-best totals of 21 home runs and 71 RBI, which he established in 2021.