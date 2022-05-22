Profar went 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 2-1 win over the Giants on Saturday.

There was limited offense in the pitching-dominant matchup, but Profar managed to reach base all five times he came to the plate, getting on via an error in the first inning and following with a pair of singles and a pair of walks. This was his second straight multi-hit performance and fourth over a 10-game on-base streak during which he is slashing .350/.435/.475 with three doubles, a triple, nine runs, two RBI, six walks and three stolen bases.