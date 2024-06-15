Profar went 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Profar missed Wednesday's contest due to left knee soreness. The issue has been ongoing for Profar, but Wednesday's absence was his first of the campaign, so it's likely that he'll continue playing through it unless the injury worsens. Profar has been among the best hitters in the league this season -- his two singles Friday pushed his batting average up to .326, second among qualified hitters in the majors behind teammate Luis Arraez.