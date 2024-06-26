Profar went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Nationals.

Profar gave the Padres the extra cushion they ultimately needed when he slugged a grand slam in the sixth inning. The Nationals attempted a comeback but fell short. After a brief absence with a knee injury over the weekend, Profar has resumed his hot hitting --he's 10-for-36 (.278) with nine RBI during his nine-game hitting streak. For the season, the outfielder is at a stellar .317/.410/.488 slash line with 11 homers, 54 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases over 82 contests.