Profar (knee) is available off the bench Saturday against the Brewers and will "100 percent" be playing in Sunday's series finale, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Profar was removed from Friday's game with a left knee issue and was held out of the starting lineup Saturday. However, he'll be back in action Sunday and appears to have avoided significant injury. He's in the midst of a breakout campaign at the age of 31, slashing .320/.415/.483 with 10 home runs across 317 plate appearances.