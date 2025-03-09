Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left wrist Sunday and is expected to be ready by Opening Day, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The results of Profar's CT scan originally weren't expected available until Monday, but the process was apparently able to be expedited. The news is a sigh of relief for Atlanta, which will already be without star Ronald Acuna (knee) for the start of the campaign. Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract in January and is poised to operate as Atlanta's primary left fielder after posting an .839 OPS with 24 homers in 158 regular-season games for San Diego last year.