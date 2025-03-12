Profar (wrist) will be limited to tracking pitches for now but could be cleared to resume swinging a bat in a few days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left wrist after having to exit a Grapefruit League game over the weekend. He is not expected to miss any regular-season action, saying Wednesday that he's "very confident" he'll be ready to go on Opening Day.