Profar (wrist) will be limited to tracking pitches for now but could be cleared to resume swinging a bat in a few days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Profar was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left wrist after having to exit a Grapefruit League game over the weekend. He is not expected to miss any regular-season action, saying Wednesday that he's "very confident" he'll be ready to go on Opening Day.
