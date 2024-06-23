Profar (knee) is starting in left field and batting second Sunday versus the Brewers.
Profar guaranteed he would return to the starting nine Sunday after missing Saturday's contest, and he has now officially come through on his promise. The 31-year-old has tallied a base hit in each of his last six games, going 7-for-24 with three RBI and three runs scored in that span.
