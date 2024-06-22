Share Video

Profar (knee) was removed for a pinch runner in the seventh inning of Friday's game against the Brewers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Profar dealt with a knee injury earlier in June, and he didn't appear to be running at full strength to begin Friday's game. He was pulled six frames later, though the Padres could have been giving some additional maintenance time as a precaution.

