Gore pitched 1.1 innings against Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one.

The left-hander got little help from his defense, but that doesn't erase the fact that he gave up three homers and retired only four batters. Gore was thought to have a chance to compete for the fifth-starter job in San Diego coming into the season, but he struggled in spring training and hasn't been particularly effective in his first campaign at the Triple-A level, posting a 5.85 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB across 20 innings. He's still only 22 years old and may just need more time to figure things out, but there is little doubt that Ryan Weathers, not Gore, would be summoned from the minors if San Diego needs to fill a vacancy in its rotation.