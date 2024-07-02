Gore did not factor into the decision in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Washington southpaw created an incredible 21 whiffs to collect his eight punchouts. This was a bounce back performance for Gore as he struggled in five June starts with a 5.13 ERA across 26.1 innings. The 25-year-old's season ERA now stands at 3.47 with 107:29 K:BB over 90.2 innings. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next outing against the Cardinals at home this weekend.