Gore (6-6) suffered the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and two walks in five innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

Gore was unable to match his opponent's efficiency on the mound, allowing 12 baserunners and needing 103 pitches to complete five frames. The Diamondbacks meanwhile needed only 87 pitches for the entirety of the contest including just 70 in seven innings by starter Ryne Nelson. Gore was done in by a lot of dink and dunk as nine of the 10 hits he allowed were singles. It was just the second time all season Gore has allowed more than three runs and was the fifth time he's eclipsed the 100-pitch plateau. The performance raised Gore's ERA from 3.24 to 3.49 while his WHIP lifted from 1.32 to 1.39. His next opportunity to toe the rubber is set for early next week when the Nationals travel to San Diego to take on the Padres.