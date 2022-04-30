Nola (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over six frames Friday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Mets.

Nola found himself locked in a pitcher's duel with Tylor Megill to begin the game. He yielded just two singles through four shutout innings before the Mets finally broke through in the fifth. He gave up a two-run single to Jeff McNeil before Pete Alonso tacked on an insurance run with his sixth-inning solo blast. The Phillies were no-hit, handing Nola his third loss in the last four outings. He'll carry a 3.90 ERA into his next outing, a home rematch with the Mets next week.