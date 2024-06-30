Nola (9-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Marlins. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and 12th of the season on 100 pitches (71 strikes), but Nola let a win slip through his fingers when he served up back-to-back doubles with two outs in the seventh inning, with both coming around to score the final runs of the game. Nola took his first loss since May 8, and he'll carry a 3.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 99:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Atlanta.