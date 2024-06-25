Nola (9-3) picked up the win Monday against Detroit, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Nola allowed just one extra-base hit, limiting the Tigers to just one run to notch his sixth quality start over his past seven outings. Despite getting shelled by the Red Sox for eight earned runs on June 13, the 31-year-old owns a robust 3.54 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a 84:25 K:BB over 94 innings this season. The right-hander is in a favorable position to keep the success going in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend against Miami.