Nola didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Nola held San Diego scoreless through his first five innings before ultimately allowing three runs in the sixth, including a pair on a Luis Campusano homer. Still, it was a solid bounce-back outing overall for the 31-year-old Nola, who was tagged for eight runs in his last start against the Red Sox. Nola's 8-3 on the year with a 3.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 84:25 K:BB across 15 starts (94 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Tigers on the road early next week in his next outing.