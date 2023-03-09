Phillies manager Rob Thomson again had no update Thursday on Painter's ailing right elbow, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

"Still nothing on Andrew," said Thomson. "Still trying to get all of the results together. Once we have it we'll get it to you." Painter experienced elbow discomfort following his Grapefruit League debut last Wednesday, and it's fairly concerning that the Phillies aren't offering even a rudimentary diagnosis more than one week later. The 19-year-old right-hander is considered by most to be the No. 1 pitching prospect in all of baseball.