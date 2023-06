Kimbrel picked up the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Detroit, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel improved to 9-for-9 in save chances, striking out the side to close out Philadelphia's shutout win. The 35-year-old Kimbrel has been excellent of late, allowing just two runs over his last 11 innings while striking out 19 in that span. After a few rough outings early in the year, his ERA is down to 5.09 with a 1.13 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 23 innings.