Robertson (elbow) could be helped by the delayed start to the regular season, as previous reports from Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic indicated he hoped to be back from Tommy John surgery around the midpoint of the season's original schedule.

Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery back in August of 2019, so his goal of being back halfway through the campaign may have always been overly ambitious. Still, if the season extends into October and beyond, there's a much greater chance of the veteran making an impact than had previously seemed possible. Robertson has thrown just 6.2 innings for the Phillies since singing a two-year, $23 million deal with the team prior to the 2019 campaign, but he has 137 career saves to his name and could potentially add a handful more if and when he returns.