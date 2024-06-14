Robertson allowed one hit, hit a batter and struck out three over a scoreless eighth inning, earning a hold in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Robertson hit the first batter faced then allowed a single, setting up a rematch with the top of the Dodgers' lineup. He had struck out Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman on Wednesday to preserve a Texas lead and did the same exact thing Thursday. Robertson has 14 holds this season.