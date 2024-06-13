Robertson earned his 13th hold in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He struck out all three batters faced in the eighth inning.
The Rangers were nursing a 3-1 lead when Robertson entered to start the eighth, and the right-hander was impressive. He struck out Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman (all swinging). The 39-year-old Robertson has a 3.30 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 30 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Charged with blown save, loss•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Blows save Wednesday•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Throws scoreless late-game inning•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Strong start to season•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: Earns win in opener•
-
Rangers' David Robertson: On track for setup role•