Robertson earned his 13th hold in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He struck out all three batters faced in the eighth inning.

The Rangers were nursing a 3-1 lead when Robertson entered to start the eighth, and the right-hander was impressive. He struck out Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman (all swinging). The 39-year-old Robertson has a 3.30 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 30 innings.