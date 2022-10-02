Gibson (10-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Gibson got himself into trouble early in this one, walking the leadoff hitter on four straight pitches in the bottom of the first before allowing an RBI single to Luis Garcia later in the inning. He would then go on to allow five straight hits with two outs in the second, including a solo shot to Luke Voit to put the Phillies in a 6-1 hole. Gibson has now allowed five or more runs in three consecutive starts, while allowing seven runs in three of his last six.