The Cardinals list Gibson (back) as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against Atlanta at Busch Stadium.

After coming off the bereavement list Wednesday, Gibson had been scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale versus the Marlins later in the day, but he ended up being scratched shortly before opening pitch due to his back tightening up on him while he was going through his pregame routine. Matthew Liberatore was called upon for a spot start Wednesday in his stead, but Gibson looks like he'll be ready to go for his next turn through the Cardinals rotation. The veteran right-hander has submitted quality starts in three of his last five outings while turning in a 2.20 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over that stretch.