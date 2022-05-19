Schwarber will start in left field and bat third in Thursday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After serving as the Phillies' leadoff man eight times during the team's first 11 games of May, Schwarber has moved down the batting order. He'll now bat third for the third time in four contests, but Schwarber could be pushed down the order once Bryce Harper (elbow) returns and/or if his ongoing struggles at the plate persist. Since clobbering two home runs against the Mets on May 1, Schwarber has slashed .170/.262/.302 with just three extra-base hits while striking out 36.1 percent of the time in his subsequent 14 games.