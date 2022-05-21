Suarez (4-2) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over three innings in a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out five.

The lefty needed 84 pitches (48 strikes) to record only nine outs, and he got stuck with the loss when the Phillies' offense couldn't repeat last week's success against Julio Urias. Suarez has seen his numbers take a big step backward so far in 2022, posting a 4.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19.0 percent strikeout rate through 39.1 innings.