Suarez came away with a no-decision in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Marlins. He allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks.

Suarez struggled mightily Sunday, allowing a season-high six runs. Suarez pitched into the fifth inning and did not record a single strikeout, the first time in his career he has had zero strikeouts in a start. He faced 26 batters today, making it the first time a Phillies pitcher has faced at least 26 batters in a game without recording a strikeout since 2017. For the first time since his shutout on April 18th, he will go into a start with an ERA over two (2.27).