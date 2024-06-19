Suarez came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres, allowing one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The lefty was sharp as he delivered his 10th quality start of the season, firing 67 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he was locked in a pitchers' duel with Matt Waldron until the Phillies' bullpen and defense faltered after Suarez left the mound. The 28-year-old will take a 1.75 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 95:19 K:BB through 92.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Detroit.