Suarez (10-2) took the loss against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Suarez opened with four scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing four runs on five hits in the frame. He rebounded with a scoreless sixth but departed with a 4-0 deficit. This was just the second time Suarez allowed four earned runs in an outing this season, as he had allowed only four total earned runs in 20.1 June innings prior to Tuesday. The lefty owns a 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 99:19 K:BB this season and lines up for another start this weekend against the Marlins.