Dominguez picked up his 10th hold of the year in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals,

The Phillies are using a closer committee for now, and while Dominguez's underlying numbers suggest he's been easily the Phillies' most dominant reliever this year, it was instead Brad Hand who got the save while Dominguez pitched in the eighth inning. Dominguez seemingly had the toughest assignment, as he faced the middle third of the Nationals' order while Hand came in against the bottom third, and he did his job admirably, getting Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell to strike out before retiring Maikel Franco on a flyout. It's possible Dominguez continues to face the toughest part of the opposing order regardless of whether that comes in the ninth inning or an earlier frame.