Dominguez struck out two in a perfect 11th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman and Orion Kerkering had all pitched earlier in the night, but the Phillies' deep bullpen still had someone with closing experience available once they took the lead in the top of the 11th. Dominguez has been tagged with a run in only one of 14 appearances since the beginning of May, posting a 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 13.1 innings over that stretch, but he could still be shut out of consistent high-leverage work given the effectiveness of the other arms ahead of him in the packing order -- the right-hander has only one win, one save and one hold during that time.