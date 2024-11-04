The Orioles exercised Dominguez's $8 million club option for 2025 on Monday.

Dominguez collected a 3.97 ERA and 28:9 K:BB over 22.2 innings while notching 10 saves down the stretch of the regular season for the Orioles after being acquired from the Phillies via trade. While Dominguez finished the 2024 season as Baltimore's closer, Felix Bautista (elbow) should reclaim that job in 2025.