The Phillies placed Eflin on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday.
Eflin had been in line to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, but his move to the COVID-19-related IL will force the Phillies to adjust their pitching plans. The team called up Cristopher Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 27th man for the twin bill, and he's now in line to start the second game Sunday with Eflin having been deactivated. Eflin's return date from the IL is up in the air and will be contingent on how soon he's deemed asymptomatic of the virus.